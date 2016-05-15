Bolt back to business

Usain Bolt hit the ground running at the Cayman Invitational at the weekend, clinching the 100m title.

The Jamaican superstar, running his first competitive 100m race since edging Justin Gatlin in the 100m final at the World Championships in Beijing, cruised to a win in a time of 10.05 seconds.

It was a routine victory for the world record holder, recovering from a moderate start before moving away from the field after the 60m mark.

"I'm just glad I got out of that one injury-free…it's a season-opener so you never know what to expect," the 29-year-old said after the race

"I haven't run all season so I expected to be rusty, and just like last season, I need more races to get sharp.

"So I'm not worried, just about working up to the top now. Now my coach [Glen Mills] can analyse the race, see what we need to do, see what we need to work on and move from there."

Bolt added that he still needs a few more races level before he will consider himself ready for the Rio Olympics in August.

"I wanted to run fast, I was feeling good in training,” said the six time Olympic gold medallist.

“But you never know because running in training and running at a track meet is two different things.

"It's all about race fitness, so like last year, I need to get a few more races under my belt and by trials time I'll be ready I'm sure."