Shock as Samoa call in Johnston

Samoa have been forced to make a late change to their Rugby World Cup squad as Census Johnston replaces the injured Logovi'i Mulipola as a prop.

Johnston, who plays club rugby for Toulouse in the Top 14, had previously announced his retirement from Test rugby, and raised eyebrows at his club when he was a surprise inclusion in Samoa's team that faced the All Blacks earlier this year.

The Samoan Rugby Union announced on Friday that prop Johnston, 34, would be arriving in the UK over the weekend.

Johnston, who previously played for English side Saracens, has 51 Test caps.

"Huge honour to be called back into @manusamoa squad for the World Cup. looking forward to joining the team Monday," said Johnston in a tweet.