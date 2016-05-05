Yamada on the wing for Sunwolves

Star winger Akihito Yamada will return for the Sunwolves this weekend as they look for a second Super Rugby win.

Yamada is named in the starting XV for Saturday's game against the Force in Tokyo after recovering from injury, having not played for the side since their game with the Stormers early last month.

Further changes from head coach Mark Hammett see John Stewart handed a start on the wing, while Fa’atiga Lemalu gets the nod in the second row alongside veteran Hitoshi Ono.

Tusi Pisi is partnered by Kaito Shigeno in the half-backs as Shota Horie once again leads the side at hooker.

Sunwolves: 15 Riaan Viljoen, 14 Akihito Yamada, 13 Derek Carpenter, 12 Harumichi Tatekawa, 11 John Stewart, 10 Tusi Pisi, 9 Kaito Shigeno, 8 Ed Quirk, 7 Andrew Durutalo, 6 Liaki Moli, 5 Fa’atiga Lemalu, 4 Hitoshi Ono, 3 Shinnosuke Kakinaga, 2 Shota Horie (c), 1 Masataka Mikami

Replacements: 16 Takeshi Kizu, 17 Ziun Gu, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Yoshiya Hosoda, 20 Taiyo Ando, 21 Atsushi Hiwasa, 22 Yu Tamura, 23 Mifiposeti Paea

Date: Saturday, May 7

Venue: Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo

Kick-off: 14:15 local (07:35 GMT)

Referee: Mike Fraser

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Aki Aso

TMO: Takashi Hareda