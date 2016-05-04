Amla set to replace injured Marsh at Kings XI

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla looks set to replace injured Australian Shaun Marsh for the rest of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the Kings XI have obtained the necessary documents which will allow Amla to join the struggling franchise.

Marsh returned home after suffering a back injury in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on 19 April, and has been carrying a niggle since.

The 33-year-old Amla has a good overall record in T20 cricket, averaging 31.35 in 88 matches at strike-rate of 125.95, including 16 fifties.

The opening batsman scored two half-centuries for the Proteas at the recent World T20 in India, hitting 120 runs in four matches in the tournament at a strike rate of 134.83.

It will be Amla's first stint in the IPL after he went unsold at the IPL auction in February.

The Kings XI are currently at the bottom of the IPL standings having only won two of their first seven games.