Pakistan chop three veterans from squads

Pakistan have named a 35-man training group to prepare for the tour to England in June and July, but have left out big names in Shahid Afridi, Umar Akmal, and Ahmed Shehzad.

New chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had no time for sentiment as he named the group, saying that Afridi was left out in favour of younger players, while the other two were omitted due to disciplinary issues.

Inzamam said: "First of all selection committee is totally independent. Board can guide us but even then selection committee will take its own decisions.

"I have seen the previous reports of coach and selection committee and have also talked to other stakeholders of the team.

"So the selection committee has decided that if there's a problem of discipline we have to take a step so it's more on discipline grounds than performance. If we see any problem in discipline this selection committee will take tough decisions.

"This year we have only four T20s and over the next 14 months we have to play only six T20s and I think we should give chance to new players in these six matches.

"Shahid will get some rest and when he comes after giving [domestic] performance he will definitely be considered."

The former batsman said there were a few names who needed to prove their fitness: "The reports I am getting is that there are some players whose fitness is not good or they are not able to run.

"That included players like Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Rahat Ali. I want to see the fitness of players myself and thereafter we will decide."

Pakistan's training camp: Mohammad Hafeez (subject to fitness), Sami Aslam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail (subject to fitness), Khalid Latif, Fawad Alam, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Asif Zakir, Anwar Ali, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Imran Khan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Adnan Akmal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Bbaar, Mohammad Asghar, Imad Wasim (subject to finess), Bilal Asif, Zohaib Khan.