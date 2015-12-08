Predators pounce on Boston Bruins

The Nashville Predators joined NHL Central Division rivals the Minnesota Wild on 33 points after beating the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday night.

Boston twice led, through Kevan Miller in the first period and Loui Eriksson in the second, but Roman Josi equalised on each occasion and Viktor Arvidsson netted a third-period winner.

Carter Hutton made 15 stops to help the Predators the victory and declared after the match that he is was impressed with the team's strong mentality throughout the topsy-turvy encounter.

"It’s great, I don’t think we ever waivered," Hutton said.

"We were pretty confident the whole time; even in that stretch when we were struggling, I don’t think anyone lost confidence in the way we were playing. We needed a night like this to get the results, and I thought we stepped up big time."

Elsewhere, Minnesota were beaten 2-1 by the Colorado Avalanche, Zach Parise equalising after Tyson Barrie's opener only for John Mitchell to score an overtime winner.

Radim Vrbata fired a hat-trick as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. Brandon Prust and Henrik Sedin were also on target, the latter on a power play while Brian Gionta and Sam Reinhart scored for Buffalo.