Kings dethroned in Stanley Cup play-offs

Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild are still alive in the Stanley Cup play-offs after vital wins but the Los Angeles Kings have been knocked out after the San Jose Sharks secured another hard-fought win.

The Sharks blew a three-goal lead but scored through Joonas Donskoi, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson in the third period to wrap up a 6-3 victory and a 4-1 series win in their Western Conference match-up.

Earlier in the night the Kings had scored three times in nine minutes through Anze Kopitar, Jeff Carter and Kris Versteeg to wipe out San Jose’s lead.

The Flyers were facing elimination with a loss to the Washington Capitals in DC, but Michal Neuvirth came back to haunt his old team, making 44 saves as the Flyers shut out the Capitals 2-0 in game five of their Eastern Conference match-up.

Ryan White and Chris VandeVelde got the goals.

Mikko Koivu’s overtime goal lifted the Wild to a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars to keep them alive in their Western Conference series.

Koivu scored twice on the night, with his goal 3:09 from time in regulation forcing overtime.

The New York Islanders moved into a 3-2 lead in their series with the Florida Panthers after Alan Quine’s power-play goal in the second overtime period lifted them to a 2-1 win.

Frans Nielsen had given the Islanders a first-period lead but Aleksandar Barkov hit back at 1:59 in the third period to force overtime.