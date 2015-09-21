CSA, Lorgat pay tribute to ‘iconic’ Dalmiya

Cricket South Africa has paid tribute to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Jagmohan Dalmiya, who passed away in hospital at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack last week.

Dalmiya had been admitted to hospital in Kolkata on Thursday after suffering from a heart condition for a few months, and the heart attack and resulting complications saw his pass away from internal bleeding and organ failure.

"We knew that he was not in good health in the last while," commented CSA President, Chris Nenzani, "but it has nevertheless come as a shock to all of us and I extend the sympathy of the CSA community to his family, friends and cricketing colleagues and indeed to the entire Indian cricket community.

"The fact that he served two terms as President of the BCCI and was also President of the ICC speaks volumes both for his love of the game and the strong leadership he was able to provide.

"Mr Dalmiya was the man who proposed our re-entry as a Full Member of the ICC and he played a major role right to the end to ensure our relationship with the BCCI will remain strong and steadfast."

CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat, commented: "Mr. Dalmiya will never be forgotten in South African cricket circles for being instrumental in welcoming us back into the international cricket fold and for extending in 1991 that historic invitation to the United Cricket Board to make possible the Proteas first ever tour abroad to India.

"I always felt good around Mr Dalmiya and I will never forget his warm words during my own difficult times. He was a special person and South Africans have much to be grateful to him for the strong relationship he cultivated between the two countries.

"The upcoming Freedom Trophy should be a special tribute to him. CSA salutes him as an iconic administrator and a wonderful servant of the game."