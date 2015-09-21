Argentina won’t lose attitude

Argentina head coach Daniel Hourcade took plenty of positives from his team's performance despite losing to New Zealand.

Inspired by a vintage performance from Juan Martín Hernández, Argentina led 13-12 at half-time before the defending champions pulled through in the final quarter.

“The big positive was the players' solid defence in terms of attitude and the intention in our game. The team has been very ambitious, very brave and courageous. We found an opportunity to play and we took it," the coach said.

“The attitude is always there in the team, we are hungry. We couldn’t find a huge difference in the score.

“The last dying seconds we tried to score because of the possibility of the bonus point but it was not possible because of the way the All Blacks defended.”

Argentina next face Georgia in Gloucester on Friday. Hourcade admitted that while his players were tired after Sunday's game the squad had always been prepared for two matches in six days.

“With regards to the game we had our best team out so we need to check the players who got injured today. They are all very tired but we will use the best team available.

“We have known for a long time that we were playing the All Blacks and then Georgia but after yesterday (beating Tonga) they look strong. We will just stay calm, assess the situation and the team, and go there with the best team.”

Los Pumas captain Agustín Creevy wants his players to believe in their tactics more moving forward and to take lessons from how close they pushed New Zealand.

“We had some good moves, we did what the coaches told us. Sometimes we were too nervous. We lost track a little and things got a bit complicated. We need to keep working and even when we’re winning we need to trust our system," he said.

"We knew how good the All Blacks are but we thought we could win. We didn’t make it today but the difference wasn’t so big but we can learn from it.

"We have five days to recover, to do things right and be very strong against Georgia. We want to keep our dream which is reaching the top."