Richardson calls it a day

NBA veteran Jason Richardson has announced his retirement from professional basketball.

The 34-year-old former Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns shooting guard took to Instragram to confirm that he was stepping away from the NBA.

“Today is a bitter sweet moment for me. I'm officially announcing my retirement from pro basketball,” Richardson wrote.

“I like to thank the organizations and fans in Charlotte, Phoenix, Orlando, Philly and especially The Bay Area for their loyal support the past 14 years.

"Walking away was the hardest decision I had to make but choosing my health and spending time with my family is more important to me! God bless!”

Richardson, who will be best remembered for his prowess in dunk contests, had signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Atlanta Hawks in August, but instead will retire with career averages of 17.1 points, 2.7 assists and 5 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game.