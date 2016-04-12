Stick, Van Graan named as Springbok assistants

Former Springbok Sevens captain Mzwandile Stick will join Johann van Graan as Springbok assistant coaches under Allister Coetzee.

Van Graan (forwards) is retained in his role as assistant, while Stick (backs) joins the coaching staff after a stellar career playing with the Springbok Sevens, where he was the captain and also a member of the team that won the World Series title in the 2008/09 season. Last year Stick coached Eastern Province to the Provincial U19 title.

The Springboks’ strength and conditioning will fall under Dr Warren Adams, while the medical team will consist of Dr Jerome Mampane and physiotherapists Vivian Verwant and Tanu Pillay.

The experienced Verwant, who has been part of the Springbok management since 2007, is retained in his position and he will be joined by Pillay, who has done duty with the Springbok Women’s and the Sevens Women’s teams for a number of years.

Adams and Mampane joins the Springboks after performing similar roles for the Junior Springboks the past three years.

Three experienced members complete the backroom staff in JJ Fredericks (logistics), Rayaan Adriaanse (media) and Annelee Murray (PR), all of whom bring with them many years of experience in their respective fields at international level.

“These are people who are not only dedicated and passionate, but vastly experienced,” said Coetzee.

“Johann, Ian, Vivian, JJ, Rayaan and Annelee have all been involved with the Springboks before and bring with them a wealth of experience, while Warren, Jerome and Tanu have all worked with other national teams before.

“By involving experienced people, and combined with the stellar work done already by the Rugby Department in planning for the season, we’ll hit the ground running when we first assemble.”

SA Rugby also confirmed that Coetzee will be able to call on the assistance of consultants when the need arises during his tenure.

The Southern Kings’ Dr Conrad von Hagen, will fill in as team doctor during the June series against Ireland, while Mampane is with the Junior Springboks at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Manchester. Mampane will join the Springboks in time for the Rugby Championship.