Cassel relishing Cowboys chance

Newly acquired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Matt Cassel admits that it's a dream come true to be part of 'America's Team'.

Cassel has had a well-travelled NFL career and landed at his latest destination after the Cowboys traded with the Buffalo Bills to bring in the veteran QB.

"I'm excited about a new start, obviously," the 33-year-old told the Star-Telegram.

"It's great to be wanted. It's been a childhood dream of mine to be a Cowboy, honestly. My father grew up in West Texas, in Lubbock, and I've got family here, and I grew up a Dallas Cowboy fan all my life. So to actually have it come true finally and actually be here is a dream come true, and I'm really excited about it," Cassel added.

Cassel will eventually serve as Brandon Weeden's back-up while starter Tony Romo recovers from a fractured left collarbone, but Kellen Moore is likely to be on the bench against Atlanta this weekend as Cassel familiarizes himself with the Cowboys playbook.

Weeden is excited about the opportunity he has in Romo's absence, where he is essentially playing for his future, telling the Cowboys official website: "It's a big year. I'm not trying to sugarcoat that. I've got to play well.

"I want to keep continuing to play in this league and in order to do that you've got to play well. I'm auditioning essentially for 32 teams next year, but hopefully I can come back here. I love it here.

"Playing this position is hard. Whether you've been in this league 5, 10, 12 how many years, it's a challenging position.

"I'm in a system I love and am comfortable in. It gives me a lot more confidence than my second year in Cleveland where I'm having to learn a whole new offensive and grinding out the playbook. Here, we've got a system in place and now it's just going out and executing ball plays."