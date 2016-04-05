Ulengo is happy at the Bulls

Bulls winger Jamba Ulengo is enjoying his time in Super Rugby since swapping sevens for the longer version of the game.

The Vryburg born speedster is in his debut Super Rugby season after signing with the Pretoria side from the Free State Cheetahs in 2014.

The Bulls held out a spirited Cheetahs side to claim a 23-18 victory at Loftus, despite the fight back from the Bloemfontein side over the weekend.

He says that they are a learning side and are improving each week.

"It's time to grow," Ulengo told Supersport

"The season has gone well so far, even though we are building towards a greater picture, we are doing well.

"We are winning and that is the most important thing."

He is delighted with his development and makes a concerted effort to improve on it, each week.

"I'm happy with my progression so far, but I know there are still a lot of things I can work on personally, but so far so good."

This weekend the Bulls travel to Port Elizabeth to face the Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

The former Free State Cheetahs player said that they aren't taking the Kings lightly, despite them suffering huge losses both in Port Elizabeth and away.

"We respect them as they are a growing team, but we will follow our patterns and do what we have to do to get a win this coming weekend."