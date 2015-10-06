Nationals fire Williams

The Washington Nationals have parted ways with manager Matt Williams and his entire coaching staff after failing to make the play-offs.

The Nationals had been tipped as potential World Series contenders heading into the campaign, but missed out on a spot in the postseason after finishing seven games behind National League East winners the New York Mets after ending the season 83-79.

"This entire season was a disappointment," said general manager Mike Rizzo. "It was not our best year. It wasn't Matt's best year. It wasn't my best year. As an organization, it wasn't our best year. All of us, together, feel the disappointment."

Williams' exit marks a dramatic fall from grace, having been named National League Manager of the Year last year after leading the Nationals to 96 victories.