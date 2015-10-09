Asik out for about three weeks

New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik is set to be sidelined for approximately three weeks after suffering a right calf strain.

The Pelicans said that Asik injured his calf while training with his team-mates on Wednesday.

The Pelicans are scheduled to begin their 2015/16 NBA campaign against the Golden State Warriors, who are the reigning NBA champions, on October 27, but it remains to be seen whether Asik will be fit for that game.

Asik's injury is a major blow for the Pelicans as the 29-year-old, who is entering his second season with the team, proved to be a solid asset last season as he averaged 7.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in the 76 games he played.