Francis cited, Haskell warned

Tomas Francis, the Wales replacement prop forward, has been cited by the independent Citing Commissioner.

Francis has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eyes or eye area of an opponent (Dan Cole) in the second half of the Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, March 12 – Law 10.4 (m) applies – Acts Contrary to Good Sportsmanship.

The Citing Commissioner has also issued a formal Citing Commissioner Warning to James Haskell, the England back row forward for a dangerous "neck roll” tackle in the 16th minute of the second half of the same match – Law 10.4 (e) applies – Dangerous Tackling

Francis' hearing will be held by an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee later this week.