Mashrafe excited for WT20 after Cup final

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is looking forward to the World Twenty20 in India, despite losing the Asia Cup final, saying that they exceeded many expectations to even get that far.

India won the final by an easy eight wickets on Sunday, but the Tigers did well to reach the finale, and the skipper hopes to replicate that in the WT20 qualifiers this week, and then in the Super 10 stage.

Mortaza said after the final: "We are taking a lot of positives from the tournament as we have a played the final which is a huge achievement. But in two days we have a qualifying match in the World T20.

"We have to qualify first and then also we will be in the group of death. We have to be mentally ready and ensure that this final loss does not affect us as playing in India is a tough thing.

"We have to start from zero. We have a got a team that has balance and potential. The boys have self belief. But one needs to understand that T20 is such a format where it is very difficult to win every game.

"It was a huge scope for us but then a lot of people did not expect us to reach the finals but we did reach the finals. I have full confidence that the future of Bangladesh cricket is very bright."

Bangladesh face the Netherlands on 9 Match in the qualifying stage, where the winners of groups A and B will advance to the next stage, where the top eight T20 sides await.