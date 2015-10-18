Mets defeat Cubs 4-2

The New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on Saturday after scoring four runs off Jon Lester.

There were homers from Daniel Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud while being backed up by two RBIs from Curtis Granderson and a good pitching performance by the Mets' Matt Harvey.

In the first, Murphy's solo shot gave the Mets a 1-0 boost to homer in his third straight pre-season game.

Harvey pitched four perfect innings then hit Anthony Rizzo to open the fifth. The game was tied at 1-1 with Starlin Castro's RBI double to center field, but the Cubs were prevented from scoring the go-ahead run when Castro was thrown out at home by Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes.

The Mets went back on top in the fifth when Granderson hit a two-out single to center field with two runners on base.

In the sixth, Lester gave up a solo shot to d'Arnaud and the Mets added a run in the seventh on Granderson's sacrifice fly.

And that was it for Lester, who gave up four earned runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

In the eighth, the Mets lead was cut to 4-2 with Kyle Schwarber's solo shot off Harvey to end his night.

Harvey allowed two earned runs on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings.