Windies rattle shaky Sri Lanka in Colombo

The West Indies reached stumps on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka on 17 for one, but were only 183 runs behind after a strong bowling effort saw the hosts all out for 200.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, and West Indies debutant Jomel Warrican made a dream start to his career, taking four wickets on the day.

Holding a series lead after winning the first Test, Sri Lanka risked handing a first cap to Kusal Mendis, and he batted at three. He could only make 13 runs though.

The first wicket of the day though was Kaushal Silva, who was out for a first ball duck in the opening over. He was caught behind off the bowling of Jerome Taylor.

Sri Lank found themselves four down by lunch, with Jason Holder bagging Dimuth Karunaratne for 13 and skipper Angelo Mathews for 14. Things did not improve in the as the day went on.

This was when the older ball helped spinner Warrican, as he removed Milinda Siriwardana and Kusal Perera. Siriwardana had the only half century of the innings, making 68 before being caught by Taylor.

Rangana Herath's 26 not out was the reason for Sri Lanka even reaching 200, as Warrican also removed Dhammika Prasad and Nuwan Pradeep for single figures. Four home wickets fell after tea, leaving the Windies with only a few overs to bat.

There were 19 overs lost in the day though, as play ended due to bad light. In the five overs the Windies batted, they lost Shai Hope for four, trapped LBW by Prasad.

Kraigg Brathwaite was in the middle at the close, on four, while night watchman Devendra Bishoo had recorded five runs.