Alaska should blow things up and do these

For any team that ends up on the wrong side of history, it’s advisable to change things up in a big way in preparation for the next time they take the battlefield and match wits with their foes.

Especially if they were ahead, 3-0, in a best-of-7 Finals series and just had to hold an 11-point lead with under 3 minutes to go in Game 4.

And still lost — let’s not forget that simple fact.

Alaska practically had, in volleyball and tennis parlance, 4 championship points in their Finals series against San Miguel Beer, but the Aces squandered their opportunities, unable to adequately adjust and fully recover against a deeper, bigger, and hungrier SMB squad.

In one previous piece, 3 Alaska Aces were identified as players who underplayed in the Finals: JC Casio, Dondon Hontiveros, and RJ Jazul. That, collectively, was just 1 factor, though, in the Aces’ historic and tragic defeat. Simply swapping them for 3 other guards/wingmen won’t do.

The bottomline is this — Alaska needs to get deeper, bigger, and hungrier (sounds familiar?) for them to bounce back in a big way in the 2nd conference and have another legitimate shot at the big one.

Coming off a loss like the one that fell on the Aces is gonna be hella difficult, and they cannot turn to anyone for prior experience because no professional basketball team has ever lost a series the way they did.

In practical terms, should Alaska rock the boat that held steady for so long and so close to a PBA title?

Why, yes, they do. Here’s how.

Step 1: Roll the dice on the backcourt.

Take at least 1 of the aforementioned backcourt underachievers and trade them for 1 or 2 young, promising guys. One of the guys who has to go is Hontiveros, of course. The Cebuano Hotshot has had his moments, but he’s too much of a risk. Dondon + Casio for someone like, say, Mark Barroca (plus a pick or 2)? Dondon + Jazul for Barako’s RR Garcia?

Pull the trigger, roll the dice. It’ll probably do good for someone like Ping Exciminano, too, who really should play a lot more.

Step 2: Supersize.

Sonny Thoss is solid. Noy Baclao is serviceable. Eric Menk is over the hump. Samigue Eman is, sigh, a waste of God-given height and heft. None of those guys, however, could or can handle any of the top 3 centers in the league: June Mar Fajardo, Greg Slaughter, and Asi Taulava.

That’s why Alaska must be ready and willing to let go of ALL the aforementioned bigs in exchange for a high-quality and/or high-potential young slotman. Asi would actually be a fine choice, except he may be too expensive even for Alaska’s assets, and, given his age, the long view doesn’t look, well, very long.

Why not JP Erram (plus picks), Bradwyn Guinto (plus picks again), or, if they feel really lucky, try getting Raymond Almazan?

Step 3: Get consistent.

Alaska has great coaching. Alaska has sharp, if streaky, shooting. Alaska has loads of experience. Alaska has perennial MVP wildcard Calvin Abueva. Alaska has rising star Vic Manuel. Those last two names are the only untouchable ones on this roster.

What the Aces are lacking is another guy who can be a consistent offensive weapon. Manuel is in that mode, but he’ll have to be focus more on D. Abueva is nowhere near a world-conquering scorer.

Maybe get someone who is still relatively under-the-radar or even underappreciated like Jericho Cruz, Maverick Ahanmisi, Justin Melton, or Kevin Alas and have him grow under the wings of coach Alex Compton. Perhaps that could shake things up in a good way, eh?

Granted, none of these may actually work. In fact, there’s a very real chance pulling the trigger on any of these could blow up in Alaska’s face.

Still, the reality is something has got to give and changes have to be made. The Aces have lost to the Beermen the last three times they’ve met in the Finals. That’s not just a hint that maybe some things have to modified.

It’s a sign from the basketball gods to blow things up. — By Enzo Flojo