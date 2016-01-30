CSA hand match fixing information to police

Cricket South Africa's match fixing investigation related to the Ram Slam T20 has moved to the criminal phase, with CSA handing their information over to the police, where the Hawks special unit will investigate further.

According to Cricinfo, the information relating to Lions batsman Gulam Bodi's 20 year ban, as well as other players involved in what is thought to be 'planning stages' of fixing, will now be looked at by the police.

Bodi was found guilty by CSA's internal investigations team, and he was banned for 20 years (five suspended) as a result. But fixing is a crime in South Africa, under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Law, so he could face jail time.

Also according to Cricinfo, around a dozen players have been spoken to about being approached by Bodi, though they say they turned any offers down, but failed to report the approaches.

A player told the website: "I spent five to six hours with the investigator explaining what happened. I knew about what Gulam [Bodi] was doing and he made me an offer but I declined.

"Now it's about waiting for the investigation to be finalised and then to see what's going to happen. There are about 12 or 13 other guys in the same position."

Meanwhile, tournament title sponsors, Ram couriers, are waiting to see what happens now as they're considering their future affiliation with the event.

Ram spokesperson Alan Da Costa said on News24: "We are hopeful that CSA is taking every measure to comprehensively investigate the allegations and enforce a 'Zero Tolerance' approach.

"However no one ever wants their brand associated with any dishonest activities and we are seriously considering the outcome of the matter before renewing our sponsorship."