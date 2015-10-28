Encarnacion undergoes hernia surgery

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion went under the knife on Tuesday to repair a sports hernia.

The Blue Jays have said that they expect Encarnacion to make a full recovery prior to the start of spring training.

All went great!! Family & friends thanks for your prayers. Thanks God,you are the best doctor..todo salio bien familia y amigos gracias por las oraciones.gracias mi Dios tu eres el Mejor Doctor del mundo A photo posted by Edwin Encarnacion (@encadwin) on Oct 27, 2015 at 8:58am PDT

The 32-year-old represented the Blue Jays in 146 games this season and hit 39 home runs and 111 RBIs. He started in all 11 of the team's postseason games and finished with 11 hits, one home run and five RBIs as Toronto were beaten 4-2 by the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series.

The two-time All Star will be entering the final season of his three-year, $27 million contract.