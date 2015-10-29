Royals’ aggressive approach paying dividends

The Royals' aggressive approach throughout the MLB season continues to prove successful after the Kansas team thumped the New York Mets 7-1 in Game 2 of the World Series.

Wednesday's victory included a demolition of Jacob deGrom, which included four-run fifth inning rally after the Mets pitcher produced a swing and miss with his fastball for the first time in 55 career starts.

"They did exactly what people said, and they put the ball in play," Mets manager Terry Collins said after Wednesday's match.

"I told Jake, 'Not everything has to be a strike. You've got to move it around. You've got to change speeds, give them something to look at. If you continue to pound the strike zone, they're going to put it in play.' And that's exactly what they did."

DeGrom's 94 pitches on Wednesday generated only 23 foul balls and three swinging strikes, figures which confirm the Royals' complete superiority throughout.

"I wasn't really surprised by it because we kind of knew that going in," DeGrom said.

"Early on, the pitch count was staying pretty low because I knew they were going to be attacking early. It was just that one inning."

In fact, the Royals have swung and missed only 25 times in 330 pitches so far in the World Series.

"You can talk about two-strike approach or our aggressiveness on 0-0," said veteran outfielder Jonny Gomes,

"To have both of those is pretty rare. This is a team that doesn't strike out much because it doesn't get to two strikes. With that said, these guys aren't chasing pitches, either. So it's a ballclub with a high, high baseball IQ."