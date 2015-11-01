Kings reign supreme; Leafs fall

The Los Angeles Kings extended their NHL game-winning streak to seven games with a 4-3 overtime victory at the Nashville Predators.

Jeff Carter's goal with just 18 seconds of the additional period remaining sealed the triumph after it had ended 3-3 in regulation.

Elsewhere, the New Jersey Devils secured a 3-2 shootout success over the New York Islanders.

It ended 2-2 after three periods and overtime, and Mike Cammalleri scored the decisive penalty after both sides had missed two of their first three.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' losing streak stretched to six games with a 4-0 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars made it three wins on the bounce by beating the San Jose Sharks by 5-3.

That was the scoreline which saw the Detroit Red Wings overcome the Ottawa Senators while the Boston Bruins toppled the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 and the Washington Capitals edged the Florida Panthers 2-1.

The Winnipeg Jets were 3-2 winners against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the Minnesota Wild beating the St Louis Blues by the same score.

The Calgary Flames won the day's late game, seeing off the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.