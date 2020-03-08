Zvonimir Boban compares AC Milan to North Korea, reveals Ralf Rangnick deal done

Former Milan chief football officer Zvonimir Boban has said Milan “closed the agreement” with Ralf Rangnick at the end of 2019.

The Rossoneri announced the departure of Boban from his role as chief football officer on Saturday, just nine months after returning to the Serie A club where he spent a decade as a player.

His departure was hardly a surprise, however, with the former Croatia international having spoken about Gazidis in a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, claiming there to be “two souls” at Milan amid speculation of a move for Rangnick to become both head coach and director of sport.

Speaking to Il Giornale, Boban stood by his previous comments – insisting what he said to Gazzetta is “legally flawless” – and how he was not told about Rangnick’s impending arrival to replace Stefano Pioli.

“I didn’t know we were in North Korea. My interview [with Gazzetta dello Sport] is legally flawless, it came after so many demands of internal clarification that were ignored,” Boban said.

“They had closed the agreement with Rangnick in December. I can wish him (Rangnick) all the best possible, but they had to tell me. I should have been informed of the initiative.

“In January, Gazidis told me, ‘We cannot make some choices without the consent of the new manager’.”

In a statement to confirm Boban’s exit, Gazidis said Pioli – who was appointed in October to replace Marco Giampaolo – is doing an “exceptional job” in charge of the team and has the club’s “full support”.