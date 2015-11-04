Romo gives Cowboys a boost

The Dallas Cowboys have had some rare good news after starting quarterback Tony Romo returned to practice on Wednesday.

Jason Garrett's men have lost their last five games after Romo suffered a broken clavicle in the Week 2 win at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Romo won't be eligible to return to action until the Week 11 match-up with the Miami Dolphins but images of him throwing the football will come as a huge relief to the struggling Cowboys.

They face a return clash with Philadelphia this weekend before travelling to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers, two games the 2-5 Cowboys must win if they are to contest a wide-open NFC East.

Meanwhile, Cowboys star Darren McFadden says he reached out to Joseph Randle prior to his fellow running-back being released by the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Randle was originally excused from Valley Ranch last week, amid reports that he was dealing with personal issues and facing potential discipline from the league stemming from an incident last February in Wichita.

McFadden told the Cowboys official website: "I don't want to be in his personal business or anything, so I just reached out to tell him to keep his head up and keep doing what he's doing and just try to stay focused."

The decision to release Randle was made easier by McFadden's last two showings in which he ran for 152 yards on 29 carries against the New York Giants and had 64 on 20 carries against a tough Seattle Seahawks defence.

Despite Randle's exit, McFadden doesn't expect his role to change: "I feel like people have seen that these last couple weeks – they'll see me going out there and getting 20-plus carries.

"I have to give credit to the offensive line, you know, those guys do a great job out there. They're going to continue to get better each week and build on it."