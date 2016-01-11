Nets fire Hollins, King

The struggling Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Lionel Hollins after a 10-27 start to the NBA season.

Hollins has paid for the Nets’ dreadful run of form along with general manager Billy King, who is being reassigned into an as yet unspecified role within the organisation.

Assistant coach Tony Brown will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season with the general manager position remaining empty until owner Mikhail Prokhorov finds a replacement.

Hollins had been in charge at the Barclays Center since the start of the 2014-15 season, when he replaced Jason Kidd, but he failed to make the play-offs

King took over as general manager in 2010 and oversaw massive trades to bring Deron Williams, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to Brooklyn, but their best run came in 2013-14 when they lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

“After careful consideration, I’ve concluded that it’s time for a fresh start and a new vision for the direction of the team,” Prokhorov said.

“By making this decision now, it enables our organisation to use the rest of the season to diligently evaluate candidates with proven track records. It’s clear from our current state of affairs that we need new leadership.

“With the right basketball management and coach in place, we are going to create a winning culture and identity and give Brooklyn a team that it can be proud of and enjoy watching.

“We have learned a great deal during the past six years and our experiences will guide us for the future. Following the consolidation of team ownership last month, I can assure you that I’m more determined and committed than ever to build a winner.”