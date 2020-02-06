Jorginho’s agent suggests Maurizio Sarri reunion at Juventus is possible

According to his agent, Chelsea playmaker Jorginho could return to Serie A at the end of the season.

Jorginho’s agent has suggested his client could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, claiming a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus is a possibility.

Italy international Jorginho joined Chelsea in 2018, following Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli.

He was a key figure under the Italian coach, starting in 37 Premier League games during his debut campaign in England.

The midfielder has also been a regular under Frank Lampard this season, scoring four goals in 23 league outings so far.

However, his representative – Joao Santos – is expecting offers for the player during the next transfer window, despite still having another three years to run on his contract.

“Why not?” Santos told Tuttomercatoweb when asked if Jorginho could leave Chelsea.

“I am sure that some important proposals will come, which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea.”

However, Santos made clear Jorginho’s main priority once he has completed domestic duties with Chelsea is representing Italy at Euro 2020.

“His goal is the European Championships with the national team,” Santos said.

“There are many expectations around [Roberto] Mancini’s team. The European Championship is also a good showcase.

“Even personally, he is doing very well at Chelsea, and I am sure that some important proposals will come because in his role there are not many high-level players like him around.”