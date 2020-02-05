Dani Olmo opens RB Leipzig account in DFB-Pokal loss: We must learn from our mistakes

A transfer coup from Dinamo Zagreb in January, Dani Olmo scored his first goal for RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

RB Leipzig recruit Dani Olmo scored his first goal for the Bundesliga club as they crashed out of the DFB-Pokal.

Olmo was linked to Bayern Munich and Barcelona prior to joining Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb for a reported initial fee of €20million last month.

Making his second appearance, Spain international Olmo opened his account in Tuesday’s 3-1 third-round defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

A half-time substitute, Olmo made it 2-1 with his 68th-minute goal at Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt.

It was Leipzig’s second loss to Eintracht in less than two weeks, having suffered a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat on January 25.

“We are of course very disappointed with the result. We now have to learn from our mistakes and continue to work hard,” Olmo said via Leipzig’s official website.

“We’re still in two races and want to do better in the next few weeks.”

Leipzig remain firmly in the Bundesliga race, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side second and a point behind defending champions Bayern after 20 matches.

A Champions League last-16 tie against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham also awaits Leipzig.

“We should have taken the lead early, but we don’t score,” said head coach Nagelsmann. “After the unfortunate deficit, it is very difficult to come back into play here in Frankfurt. At the moment we are not doing things the way we train them.”