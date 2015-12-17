Manziel: Gordon deserves chance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel says he is in "constant contact" with Josh Gordon and considers him still to be a part of the team.

Gordon, who has been banned for the 2015 season following the violation of the league's substance abuse policy, remains good friends with the 23-year-old and Manziel hopes he will be allowed to link up with Browns once again next year.

"I think he's doing the right things," Manziel said.

"From everything I've seen he's been working out each and every day in L.A., working really hard. He's still here. We still have his rights. He's still a part of the team.

"I'm excited — and I can only speak for me — I'm excited to have him back and I hope he is back in the spring for sure."

Gordon was banned for at least one year on February 3rd, for numerous violations of the substance abuse policy and must apply for reinstatement, and the decision on whether he returns is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's.

Manziel, though, hopes he and the wide receiver can once again link up ahead of the 2016 season, believing Gordan is doing everything he can to help his cause.

"I think having a full offseason with him, training camp, OTAs, and then getting into the season will only help him [Gordon]," Manziel said.