Spieth nails putt with lightsaber

We all know Jordan Spieth is a gifted player, but now he has taken his game to a whole new level.
The Texan has been somewhat of a Jedi on the greens in 2015, rolling in one out of every four putts from between 20 and 25 feet and boasting the highest one-putt percentage. The force is clearly strong with Spieth.
Now it has been revealed that the two-time major winner can wield the deadly lightsaber as well…
Ok, we will be the first to admit this isn't real. But the folks at ScratchTV certainly deserve some credit for putting this together.