Reports: Manchester United, Liverpool to battle for signing of England wonderkid

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are ready to take on each other in a transfer race for Jovan Malcolm, the 16-year-old striker of West Bromwich Albion.

Mirror reports that Jovan Malcolm has made a major impression for the Baggies Under-18s, scoring seven goals in five games including four goals against Liverpool last week. His performances have since alerted the elite clubs of the Premier League, and Manchester United and Liverpool have emerged as the top two teams who are ready to sign him, according to the English news agency.

Mirror further claims that Arsenal is also interested in the English youngster’s signing, and as of now, West Brom are yet to make a final decision regarding his sale.

The news of the Premier League clubs’ interest in Malcolm comes as a major blow for Slaven Bilic’s side – especially because it has only been a few months since they lost Louie Barry to Barcelona.

Barry, who was also deemed as one of the most exciting future prospects for England until recently, joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy after leaving for Spain in the summer.

West Brom received just £235,000 in compensation for Barry as he moved outside of the United Kingdom – however, they are likely to land much more for Malcolm should he stay within the country and move to the Premier League instead of signing for a foreign club.