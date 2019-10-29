Reports: Ex-Real Madrid manager wanted on-loan star back but club’s board refused

Former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari wanted the club to bring Martin Odegaard back from his loan spell at Real Madrid but the club refused his pleas.

The 20-year-old Norwegian playmaker joined Madrid in 2015 and has gone on three different loan spells since. The most fruitful of them has been his time at Real Sociedad, where is finally blooming into the player everyone thought he would.

Odegaard has two goals and three assists in 10 La Liga appearances this season. It is now being reported by Radio Marca that then-manager Santiago Solari wanted to have the youngster back at Real Madrid while the club was struggling but the board didn’t agree to his requests.

The Norwegian was playing for Dutch side Vitesse back then. He returned to Madrid in the summer transfer window which concluded last month and was sent on another to loan, this time to Real Sociedad to help him get used to the football in Spain.