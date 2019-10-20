Reports: Manchester City rival Manchester United, Real Madrid for €132million-rated defender

Reports suggest that Premier League defending champions Manchester City are interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli next summer, amidst interest in him from Manchester United and Real Madrid as well.

It is Don Balon that claims that Pep Guardiola wants to sign Koulibaly, in a bid to improve his team’s defence. City are currently placed second in the Premier League table – however, beating table-toppers Liverpool who are ahead of them by five points is going to be quite the task for them – and to do so, they definitely have to improve their back-four. Koulibaly could hence be a great signing for the Sky Blues, according to Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the Senegalese centre-back, as per the Spanish news agency.

Earlier during this summer, Napoli rejected a world-record deal for him from Manchester United – but now, Aurelio De Laurentiis, the President of the club has revealed that the defender would be sold soon.

“I loved Koulibaly the man so I refused a £91million offer for him, but a time will come when I’ll have to sell him,” he said, before concluding:

“Whoever says we didn’t improve our defence is wrong. Hence he could be sold soon.”