Al Nassr record 2-1 win over Xavi’s Al Sadd in first leg of AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal

Saudi Arabian champions Al Nassr FC recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Qatari champions Al Sadd SC in the first leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.

It was the Qatar Stars League holders who took the lead in the 21st minute, but Al Nassr hit back in the dying minutes of the first half before scoring the winner against the run of play in the 72nd minute through Brazilian forward Giuliano de Paula.

Saudi Professional League champions Al Nassr were without the services of their prolific hitman Abderrazak Hamdallah after the Moroccan picked up an injury during their 2-0 win over Damac last week.

28-year-old Hamdallah has been the focal point of Al Nassr’s attack last season scoring a record 34 goals in the SPL and had also begun the new season with a bang heading home against Damac before the untimely injury forced him out of the ACL clash.

To make matters worse for the hosts, it was visitors Al Sadd, coached by Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez, who took the lead as Abdelkarim Hassan’s cross from the left found its way to Ali Assadalla, via a slight touch from Hassan Al Haydos, and the midfielder curled in the opener in the 21st minute.

FT: Al Nassr FC 🇸🇦 2 – 1 Al Sadd SC 🇶🇦 From a goal down to winning the match. Can Al Nassr carry this momentum into Doha a few weeks from tonight? Awaiting a very interesting 2nd leg on 16/09/19. #ACL2019 #NSRvsSDD pic.twitter.com/8DjHKamE2u — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) August 26, 2019

However, Rui Vitoria’s side will come back to level things up before the half-time break as young Saudi Arabia international midfielder Abdul Rahman Al Dosari bulged the net following a corner kick in the 44th minute.

Al Sadd were the dominant side for the lion share of second half and had a couple of penalty shouts turned down by the referee. And they were punished for not scoring more when forward Giuliano headed in the winner in the 72nd minute.

Al Sadd were unfortunate not to have taken at least a draw from the first leg, but they will hope to get the work done in the second leg of the quarterfinal to be held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on September 16.

(Photo courtesy: AFC Champions League)