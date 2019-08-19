BMW Championship: Justin Thomas moves to top of FedEx Cup standings after win at Medinah

Justin Thomas moved top of the FedEx Cup standings after his win at the BMW Championship.

Justin Thomas closed out his first win of the year with a three-stroke victory at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

Thomas made waves at Medinah with his record-breaking round – a 61 – on Saturday and the American backed it up.

The 2017 US PGA Championship winner carded a four-under 68 in the final round to get to 25 under, winning the tournament and moving top of the FedEx Cup standings heading into the Tour Championship.

The win was Thomas’ 10th career PGA Tour title and it came with some impressive shots.

He had a string of birdies through his back nine, four through his last eight holes, to help keep the rest of the field at bay.

Thomas held off a red-hot Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, who both matched or shot their lowest rounds of the week.

Cantlay finished solo second (22 under) after nine birdies helped him to a seven-under 65. He was mere inches away from putting even more pressure on Thomas but just missed an eagle putt after driving the 15th green.

Patrick Cantlay drove the green at 15. His eagle try just missed. He’s three back with three to go.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/U1uZH57zbM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2019

Matsuyama had the lowest round of the day with a 63 to jump into third place at 20 under. The 36-hole leader had set the previous record at Medinah before Thomas broke it on Saturday, and got back to form on Sunday.

He was mistake-free through the front nine with five birdies and matched that after the turn. However, a bogey on the par-four 16th stopped Matsuyama from besting his low round of the week.

Hideki Matsuyama records his second 9-under round of the week at Medinah. He needed just 20 putts on Sunday. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/siEyGshE5j — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2019

Tony Finau finished in fourth place at 18 under while Jon Rahm and Brandt Snedeker tied for fifth at 16 under.

Corey Conners and Lucas Glover both placed seventh at 15 under and Adam Scott and Kevin Kisner rounded out the top finishers in a tie for ninth at 14 under.