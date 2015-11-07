India spinners leave Proteas in the dust

Day three of the first Test between India and South Africa in Mohali saw a whopping 18 wickets fall, and India were able to defend their middling target of 218 by bowling the Proteas out for 109, winning by 108 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja's five-fer was the key in the second innings as the visitors could not handle the spin on the deck that had taken turn from day one. Despite needing 'only' 218, only four batsmen reached double figures.

India had a dismal day with the bat too, losing eight wickets for less than 40 runs. They started the day just two down on 125, but were skittled for 200 when South Africa spinner Imran Tahir and Simon Harmer took three each.

India skipper Virat Kohli and number three Cheteshwar Pujara actually batted well for most of the morning, showing that a bit of application could do the job, no matter how the pitch behaved.

But once Kohli was out with the score on 161, the rest of the order collapsed like a deck of card. Pujara followed a few runs later, and after than only Wriddhiman Saha, who made 20, was able to reach double figures.

The Proteas decided to open the batting with Vernon Philander of all people, and this experiment failed dismally as he was out for just one run in the first over. Four more wickets followed and the Proteas were five down for less than 60 at tea.

Only 14 overs were required in the evening session to remove the other five wickets, with Jadeja (5/21) and Ravi Ashwin (3/39) ripping through the order. Only Stiaan van Zyl looked remotely capable, but he was out for 36.

The tour now moves to Bangalore, with the second Test starting on 14 November. The Proteas will have two extra days to find a solution to their Ravi problem.