WATCH: Chelsea star Pedro turns down the clock with outrageous backheel goal in pre-season friendly

On Wednesday, Premier League giants Chelsea completed a terrific 5-3 win against RB Salzburg in their pre-season friendly held at the latter’s home the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria. One of the biggest talking points from the game was Pedro’s worldly backheel shot as he scored Chelsea’s fourth goal in style.

The goal was scored in the 57th minute, off a Ross Barkley cross that was almost as beautiful as the goal itself. Watch the video right here:

Friendly Match : ( Chelsea 4 × 1 Salzburg ) – Chelsea fourth goal 😍 .. #cfc #RBSCHE pic.twitter.com/dwYDALCfNz — Match goals (@goals_live1) July 31, 2019

As you can see, the attack was initially launched by Barkley and Tammy Abraham, who exchanged passes with each other until the latter made one final pass to Barkley who was just outside the Salzburg penalty area. The Englishman then teed up Pedro with a high ball, only for the former Barcelona star to complete his finish with an unconventional, yet brilliant effort.

Christian Pulisic (20′ and 28′), Ross Barkley (23′ penalty) and Michy Batshuayi (88′) also scored for Chelsea whereas Jerome Onguene (50′) and Takumi Minamino (85′ penalty and 90+2′) scored the Austrian side’s consolation goals in the game.

Meanwhile, credit goes to Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard as well, as he has managed to restore the Blues to their winning ways – especially after drawing his first game in charge against the Bohemians and then losing to Kawasaki Frontale later.

Since then, the Londoners won 2-1 against Barcelona, 4-3 against Reading and now, 5-3 against RB Salzburg.