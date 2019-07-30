Cristiano Ronaldo reveals which club he misses more – Real Madrid or Manchester United

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was at Madrid to collect his Marca Leyenda award and spoke about his love for the city of Madrid – a place he admitted he missed more than even Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about how he is more connected to the Spanish capital due to the birth of his children at the city and even hinted at one day returning there.

“I miss both [Manchester and Madrid] but because of life’s circumstances I have lived more years in Madrid,;my children and my girl were born here, so I miss Madrid more,” he revealed.

He then went on to thank everyone who had a part in him receiving the coveted Marca Leyenda (Marca Legend) award and join an elite group comprising of outstanding athletes like Rafael Nadal, Lionel Messi, Michael Schumacher, Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and others of a similar ilk.

“This trophy will be in a very nice place in my museum. Madrid is special, I travel a lot but there are few cities like Madrid. Much of this award is derived from what I did in Madrid.

“It is a Spanish trophy and leaves me very honoured. Thanks to all those who have helped me to achieve it. It is a pride for me. And I hope to return to Madrid soon,” he concluded.

