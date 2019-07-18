WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hilarious answer to what’s inside Area 51

As is the case with trends, one has taken over the internet at the moment. This one, in particular, consists of people coming together and planning to storm the infamous ‘Area 51’ in the United States of America. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was quizzed about the same and unsurprisingly had a Zlatan-esque answer to it.

What’s inside Area 51? A question which has generated a lot of curiosity over the years. Most conspiracy theories have suggested that that particular sector of the US military contains evidence of an alien life form while others have gone even more over-the-top to suggest outlandish things.

Recently, as a joke, someone started an event under the title ‘Storm Area 51’. The page quickly gathered momentum and soon reached over a million followers with many celebrities joining in the fun.

Regarding the ongoing trend, one journalist asked Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘What’s in Area 51?’ at an LA Galaxy event. Ibrahimovic, in his own unique way, replied: “Not another Zlatan. That’s or sure.”

On a more serious note, the entire campaign received a stern reply recently from the US Military. Laura McAndrews, a spokeswoman for the US Air Force discouraged anyone from trying the same.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” she said.