[WATCH] Simona Halep’s celebration after winning her first Wimbledon title

Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in straight sets to win Wimbledon 2019. She became the first Romanian players to win Wimbledon Single’s title.

Halep picked the first lead and capitalised on it to win the opening set. Serena tried fighting back in the second set but could only manage to bag two games.

Halep was dominant throughout the match and delivered a fantastic performance to win her second Grand Slam title. This victory was special for the Romanian who fulfilled her mother’s 15-year-old dream of seeing her daughter play in Wimbledon final.

This is how Halep celebrated after winning her match point.

The moment @Simona_Halep became Romania’s first ever #Wimbledon singles champion 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/bny53dP8AL

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019