UCL final streaker Kinsey Wolanski tries to streak at Copa America 2019 under a disguise and gets jailed

Kinsey Wolanski shot to notoriety during the Champions League final when she streaked to advertise her boyfriend’s adult website. However, a similar attempt at the Copa America 2019 final was foiled and landed her in jail.

Wolanski posted on her instagram that her boyfriend, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, and her were in disguise in an attempt to hijack the Copa America 2019 finals but were tackled by security guards and sent to jail for their troubles.

The model shot to infamy when she famously streaked during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, all to advertise her boyfriend’s adult website.

However, an attempt to repeat the stunt at Copa America 2019 was foiled despite their best attempts to hoodwink the security personnel using disguises.

Wolanski made an instagram post addressing the issue and claimed that they Vitaly and her were now content to enjoy the sights of Brazil after getting released from jail.

Wolanski had previously claimed that a couple of Liverpool players who were on the pitch when she streaked at the UCL final actually slid into her DMs on Instagram.

She had also outlined her intention to continue streaking at big sporting events in order to attract attention to her boyfriend’s website.

A noble cause indeed.