Brazil coach accused of spying on Copa America 2019 opponents using a drone

After a drone flew over the Peru national team’s training camps on Friday, Brazil coach Tite was accused of using illicit measures to spy on his opponents ahead of the Copa America clash scheduled for 22nd June.

Globo Esporte reports that the Peruvian camp was stationed at the Estadio do Pacaembu in Sao Paulo, Brazil to train ahead of their group-stage encounter with the hosts on Saturday evening. The drone cameras were then sighted flying over the stadium during Peru’s training session following which the press accused Tite and the Brazil team of espionage.

Later during the day, Tite himself responded to the allegations after overseeing a Brazilian training session at the same venue.

The coach of the Brazil team was quite emotional during his interview as he vehemently opposed al the accusations laid on him. “Take my word of honour that I have nothing to do with the situation. If I had to pay this price to win, I would rather quit my role and go home. I am too old for all this,” he said.

He even recalled a previous time in his coaching career when he was accused of spying – during the finals of the 2001 Brazilian Cup. He recalled how he visited his opponents’ open-workout session and how the media labelled it as spying. “I did that against Corinthians during the final of the 2001 Brazilian Cup, in an open training session. The workout was open, so I went and watched. But otherwise, I have never done any spying,” he concluded.