King’s Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as Curacao beat Vietnam on penalties to lift the cup

Curacao got the better of Vietnam in the final of King’s Cup 2019 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after full time. Here are five major talking points from the encounter.

#1 Curacao’s first King’s Cup title victory

The best-ranked team in the tournament featuring Thailand, Vietnam and India as the other three sides were clearly a step above rest of the sides. They registered a resounding 3-1 win against India in their first match to earn a spot in the final showdown.

They were better than Vietnam for a majority of the encounter as well and deservedly went on to lift the cup.

#2 Park Hang-seo’s men should be proud of themselves

Ranked 98 in the world, Vietnam were the underdogs going into this encounter but they went toe to toe with Curacao. From the very start, they were giving their everything in the match, winning second balls, not allowing Curacao forwards to express themselves.

And even though they went behind 14 minutes into the second half, they didn’t stop trying. And were deservedly rewarded with a goal in the 84th minute.

#3 A typical low-tempo final

The match wasn’t played at the best of tempos that you’d see in a football match and both the sides took due caution when bombing forward. More than 80% of the match was played in the central half of the pitch.

Both the sides dominated in parts and while Curacao were the better side overall, they weren’t at their best too. The penalty shootout was perhaps worthy of a final as most of the penalty kicks were absolutely brilliant.

#4 Cong Phuong the only one to miss a penalty

In what was a quality penalty shoot-out where all of the kick-takers but one hit the target in convincing fashion. Nguyen Cong Phuong’s miss ultimately turned out to be the difference between the two sides on the night.

Mateo Maria took the deciding penalty to win the King’s Cup for his side.

#5 Nguyen Quang Hai showed his quality when it mattered the most

The Vietnam talisman wasn’t at his best in the match and couldn’t quite make a mark on the match. However, he had a huge role to play in Vietnam’s equaliser.

When the ball was played from the right flank towards the centre, Quang Hai let the ball roll from between his legs, which took out a Curacao defender and cleared the path for Pham Duc Huy to slot it in.