Roland Garros 2019: Social Media reacts to Ashleigh Barty winning her maiden Grand Slam Singles title

Ashleigh Barty won her maiden Roland Garros 2019 title in a fairly one-sided final against Markéta Vondroušová. The latter looked promising throughout the tournament but Barty was exceptional in the Grand Slam final.

Ashleigh Barty picked the lead in the opening set. She then went on to extend that lead and won the set 6-1. Markéta Vondroušová tried fighting back but could only manage to win one game in the entire set. This was also the first time when she had dropped a set in the ongoing tournament.

In the second set, Barty was once again dominating but Vondroušová put up a tougher competition. The Australian then went on to win an advantage at 5(40)-4(40) and wasted no time in converting it to her victory. The 23-year-old cricketer-turned-Tennis player went on to lift her maiden Grand Slam Singles title.

Barty was pleased with her performance and grateful for her team. “I played the perfect match today. I’m so proud of myself and my team. It’s been a crazy two weeks!”, said the champion.

An old picture of the champion resurfaced n which she is seen lifting the trophy. Here’s how social media reacted to Ashleigh Barty’s incredible tournament run.

If that is what Ash Barty can deliver on her least preferred surface, watch out Wimbledon. #RG19 — Lachlan Kilby (@LachieKilby) June 8, 2019

The story of Ashleigh Barty is a proper comeback story. Came back into the sport in 2016 and back into the rankings at 600+ In 2019, she’s a Grand Slam Champion!!!! And World number TWO. INCREDIBLE#RG19 — Yemiojo Samuel (@yemmmyojo) June 8, 2019

@ashbar96 Congrats! First and most, you personify everything fine as a person representing our nation. You’ve deservedly etched an eternal place in Australian sporting folklore #RG19 #BartyParty — PLANET of SOUND (@Planet_ofSound) June 8, 2019

Ashleigh Barty is champion in all regards. What a speech winning her maiden Grand Slam 👏👏👏🥂 #BartyParty — Dolly 💯+1 (@RFernweh) June 8, 2019

I’m so bloody happy watching Ash Barty win her first Grand Slam… Such a genuine talent, and a genuine person (loved that she mouthed “fuck” to her team when she won it 😂) Can only hope it’s the first of many! 🇦🇺#BartyParty — Antonio (@antrobins) June 8, 2019