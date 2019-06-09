Uncategorized |

Roland Garros 2019: Social Media reacts to Ashleigh Barty winning her maiden Grand Slam Singles title

Ashleigh Barty won her maiden Roland Garros 2019 title in a fairly one-sided final against Markéta Vondroušová. The latter looked promising throughout the tournament but Barty was exceptional in the Grand Slam final. 

Ashleigh Barty picked the lead in the opening set. She then went on to extend that lead and won the set 6-1. Markéta Vondroušová tried fighting back but could only manage to win one game in the entire set. This was also the first time when she had dropped a set in the ongoing tournament.

In the second set, Barty was once again dominating but Vondroušová put up a tougher competition. The Australian then went on to win an advantage at 5(40)-4(40) and wasted no time in converting it to her victory. The 23-year-old cricketer-turned-Tennis player went on to lift her maiden Grand Slam Singles title.

Barty was pleased with her performance and grateful for her team. “I played the perfect match today. I’m so proud of myself and my team. It’s been a crazy two weeks!”, said the champion.

An old picture of the champion resurfaced n which she is seen lifting the trophy.

 

 

