Yousuf: Waqar has failed as Pakistan coach

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf feels the Asian country will improve their performances if they employ a foreign coach ahead of tough tours to Australia and England next year.

Pakistan have done well in their adopted home country of the UAE recently, rising to as high as second in the world Test rankings, but have been notoriously poor performers on their travels.

Yousuf, who averaged 52.29 with the bat in 90 Tests, said: "The team's performances will only improve under a foreign coach and support staff.

"If the present scenario continues, Pakistan will go further down the rankings because next year you have to go to England and Australia for full series."

A stylish right-handed batsman in his day, Yousuf also said that current coach Waqar Younis has to step down from his position because he has to much agendas in the squad.

Yousuf continued: "No, I don't think much will change. Waqar has massive ego problems and personal likes and dislikes. He works on an agenda where he doesn't want senior players in his side.

"I don't think he can change himself, so it is for the PCB to decide what they want to do. We all have a lot of respect and admiration for Waqar as a player but as a coach he has failed not once but twice.

"He has not learnt from the mistakes he made in his previous tenure."