AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United vs Nagaworld FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group F member Yangon United will take on Nagaworld FC.

Both the teams have lost four out of their last five matches. Yangon United and Nagaworld FC are at the last and the second last position f the group table and well out of the race to the knockout stages.

Both the two teams will look to pick a win tomorrow in order to have a final chance of not finishing at the end of the table.

When to watch?

The match between Yangon United and Nagaworld FC will take place on May 15, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT

The Thuwanna YTC Stadium in Burma will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog.