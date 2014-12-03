Redknapp rues missed chances

Goals from Ki Sung-yueng and Wayne Routledge condemned QPR to a seventh consecutive away defeat in the Premier League.

However, Redknapp reckons, despite his keeper Rob Green being forced into a number of good saves, the visitors could have won the game, had they taken their chances.

???Swansea are strong, they are a good side,??? he said. ???The link-up between Wilfried Bony and Gylfi Sigurdsson is excellent, so you???ve got to be at your best to come here and get result.

???I thought we had a good chance before half-time when Leroy Fer came in and headed in the middle of the goal and the longer it went I thought we might just go and nick one and go and win the game, even though our keeper was in great form and they were dangerous.???

Redknapp immediately turned his attention to QPR???s home match with Burnley after the game, and says the contest with Sean Dyche???s men on Saturday is key to his team???s survival hopes.

The Loftus Road outfit beat Leicester last weekend, and Redknapp is hoping for a similar result when Burnley visit West London. QPR then host fellow strugglers West Brom and Crystal Palace in their following two home games.

???We???ve got a massive game on Saturday at home to Burnley; it???s a real six-pointer like last week???s game with Leicester,??? he said.

???We???ve got to make sure we???re ready for Saturday and see if we can get another win like we did last week. If we can beat Burnley it will be a good week.

???There???s a good spirit and these are a good group of lads and we???re all desperate. We???ve been playing well recently ??? our home form has been excellent ??? so we???ve got to make sure we use that as the next three or four games are going to be vital games for us. They are against teams that are down there with us so we???ve got make sure we try to pick up as many points as we can.???