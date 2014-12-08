Aguero facing four weeks out

The in-form Argentinean striker damaged his knee ligaments in a challenge with Everton’s??Muhamed Besic after just three minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero was visibly distressed as he limped off the pitch and City boss Manuel Pellegrini revealed after the 1-0 victory that City’s top scorer was unlikely to recover in time for Wednesday’s pivotal Champions League trip to Roma.

And Aguero will also miss the busy Christmas period, which will be a huge blow to City considering his sensational form this season.

The 26-year-old is the top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals already and scored a brilliant hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich a fortnight ago to keep City’s Champions League hopes alive.

Pellegrini said after the Everton game: “Sergio has a problem in his knee ligament. We will see how serious it is after he has had a scan.

“It is not good news and I don???t think he will be able to play next week. He will not be with us for Roma, which is an important game.

“He was more calm when I saw him after seeing the doctor but, generally, we are not sure how he is.”

Following Wednesday’s trip to Roma, City will face Premier League games against Leicester, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Burnley and Sunderland in the space of 19 days.

The reigning Premier League champions will then be involved in the third round of the FA Cup on the weekend of 3-4 January before a trip to Everton on 10 January.