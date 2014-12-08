Chen Long eyes Super Series title

China's Chen Long is hoping to win the title at the 2014 BWF Super Series Masters Finals, which will be held in Dubai from 17-21 December.

Long, who won the title back in 2012, has had an exciting path to the finals this year. He made it to the finals in England, Hong Kong, India, Denmark and Korea – winning the last two.

The 25-year-old is currently ranked number two in the world and will be the highest ranked player in the draw. However it is by no means an easy field, with Jan O Jorgensen, K Srikanth, Son Wan Ho, Tommy Sugiarto, Kento Momota and Hans-Kristian Vittinghus all expected to play.

Ahead of the competition Long was quoted by Sport 360 talking about winning in Dubai.

He said: "If I can win the men's singles championship and help my nation complete a gold-medal sweep there, it will make things perfect in Dubai."

When asked about the absence of World number one Lee Chong Wei, who is currently suspended awaiting a hearing on doping charges, and countryman Lin Dan Long refused to be drawn on his chances in the absence of his opponents.

He said: "Irrespective of who’s up against me at tournaments, I have always relied completely on my own strengths to get as far as I can, and tried to adapt my game according to the match-situation."

Long also talked about the event as a chance to show non-fans just how appealing the sport of badminton is.

He said: "For all of us, as players, we are obviously looking forward to our duels there, but I personally feel we must also remember that it’s not just the outcome of the game that is very important but also the process.

"As an athlete, it's important to be fully integrated into the whole package. By this, I mean you must enjoy the joy the game brings, entertain everybody who have paid to come and watch you and also attract more people to take up the game, by displaying your skills and showcasing the best this magnificent sport has to offer – that way you can build a legacy as well."